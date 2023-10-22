PlatinX Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlatinX has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $134.05 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

