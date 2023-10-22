DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $22.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00213894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

