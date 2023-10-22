MagnetGold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $55.94 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $55.94 million and $3,406.47 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

