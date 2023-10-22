Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $57.43 million and $9,715.83 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

