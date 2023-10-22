Anyswap (ANY) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $28.72 million and $10.18 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.54071092 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $37.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

