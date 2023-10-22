Head-To-Head Analysis: NeoVolta (NEOV) & Its Competitors

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoVolta to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s competitors have a beta of -4.72, indicating that their average share price is 572% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -884.03% -24.17% -15.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -26.19 NeoVolta Competitors $642.53 million $7.61 million -1.33

NeoVolta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 116 513 1102 55 2.61

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 53.24%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NeoVolta competitors beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.