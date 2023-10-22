Contrasting Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Ondas has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 541.03%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Ondas -820.03% -87.37% -58.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Ondas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ondas $2.13 million 10.11 -$73.24 million ($1.70) -0.23

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

