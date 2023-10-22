Critical Survey: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.39 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.15 RESAAS Services $450,000.00 41.47 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 325.60%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats RESAAS Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

