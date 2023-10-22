Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.15. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 26,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

