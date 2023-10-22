Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.64. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 658,693 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VXRT

Vaxart Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vaxart by 2,028.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 180.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.