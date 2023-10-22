Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.08

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.08 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 71.45 ($0.87). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 72.45 ($0.88), with a volume of 7,633 shares trading hands.

Kerry Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.35 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 2,602.41%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

