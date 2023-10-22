Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.05. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Crown Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.05 million for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.59% and a negative net margin of 28.40%.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

