Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.20. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 10,133 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Insider Transactions at Sprott Focus Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $25,354.65. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 330,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 364,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 80,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

