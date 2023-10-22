Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as low as C$4.10. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 20,403 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$53.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.76.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

