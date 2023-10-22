H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Acumen Capital cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

