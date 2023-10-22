QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.82

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $22.18. QNB shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1,255 shares trading hands.

QNB Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

