Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $759.76

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.76 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.55). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.60), with a volume of 8,584 shares.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 719.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 759.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £278.78 million, a P/E ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

