Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.43

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.43 and traded as low as $69.87. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 110 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 9.9 %

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

