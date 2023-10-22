Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.43

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.43 and traded as low as $69.87. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 110 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLBZF
Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 9.9 %
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.