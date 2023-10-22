R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.43

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.43 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.73), with a volume of 5,002 shares trading hands.

R.E.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.43.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

