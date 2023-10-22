Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.61 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 880,115 shares trading hands.

Scancell Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.58.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

