PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $10.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 172,572 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 49.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 257,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 85,021 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

