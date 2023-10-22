PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $10.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 172,572 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
