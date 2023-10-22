Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $1.07. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 29,955,231 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

