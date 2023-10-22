John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.76

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.76 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.75). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.77), with a volume of 654,917 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.33 ($2.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.89 million, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,635 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £4,216 ($5,149.63). 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

