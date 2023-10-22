Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.31

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.31 and traded as low as $44.50. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 9,555 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek bought 2,000 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.85 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,837.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.