Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $249.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.21 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

