Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,281 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of C stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

