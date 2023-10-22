Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.09 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.17% of Cavco Industries worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO opened at $255.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

