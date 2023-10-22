Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

LZRFY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

