Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,900 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $73.75 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

