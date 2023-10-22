Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $28.62 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.52% of Envista worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE NVST opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

