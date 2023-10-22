Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

