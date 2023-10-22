Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $35.27 on Friday. Genpact has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.