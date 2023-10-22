Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlueLinx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlueLinx by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BXC stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $642.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,139.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $192,077.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,139.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock worth $3,338,498 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

