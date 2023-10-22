Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.