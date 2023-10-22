Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

