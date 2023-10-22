The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.65

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $22.85. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 77,599 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $611.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.