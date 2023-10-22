Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $251,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

