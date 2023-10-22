ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

