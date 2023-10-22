Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC opened at $39.30 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

