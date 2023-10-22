Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance
SMBC opened at $39.30 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
