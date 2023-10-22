abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

