Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.22 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 225,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

