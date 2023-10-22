Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.04%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.04. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 6,525.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

See Also

