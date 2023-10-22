Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

TPZ opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

