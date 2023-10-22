L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.92

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $19.10. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 9,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.