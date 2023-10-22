eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.29. eHealth shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 108,491 shares changing hands.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 625,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

