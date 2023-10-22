BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 12.93 and last traded at 12.92. 10,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.89.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.03.

