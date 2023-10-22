SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. 3,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAC and New Issue ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

