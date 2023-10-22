South32 (LON:S32) Shares Down 1.6%

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.12). 895,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 542,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.15).

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23,333.33%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.20), for a total value of £195,763.52 ($239,115.08). Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

