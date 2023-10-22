Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Permex Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Permex Petroleum’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 23rd.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum ( OTCMKTS:OILCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.20). Permex Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts forecast that Permex Petroleum Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.