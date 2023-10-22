Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Down 2%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 11,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Dominari Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

In other Dominari news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of Dominari stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,369 shares of company stock valued at $85,519. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

